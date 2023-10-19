🚨 Several people called police about the man walking towards a school

🚨 Police presence was increased at all public and private schools in Summit

SUMMIT — A middle school went on lockdown Wednesday after a man wearing camouflage with what looked like a long gun in a backpack was spotted walking down the street.

Several people called Summit police about the man walking on Summit Avenue near Walnut Street in the direction of the Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School around 1 p.m.

Police posted video from a restaurant security system showing the man.

Two Summit schools that went into shelter-in-place mode Two Summit schools that went into shelter-in-place mode (Canva) loading...

Police presence increased

Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place order was put in effect at the middle school and the nearby Brayton School. Classes were dismissed at the usual time.

Neighboring schools as well as the Summit Free Public Library and houses of worship were also notified. Police presence was also increased around all the city's public and private schools.

Later in the afternoon, it was all over.

"After reviewing additional security footage, police have determined that the individual is no longer a person of interest and that the items being carried were not firearms," Summit police said in a statement.

Police did not disclose how they determined the more was not a threat.

