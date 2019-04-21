Man found dead in NJ street after hit-and-run, cops say

NEW BRUNSWICK — A man fatally struck by a driver who left the scene in a roadway early Saturday morning was the city's third violent death in the past three weeks.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said Anthony Cruz-Medina, 22, of New Brunswick, was found lying on Livingston Avenue at Baldwin Street around 12:40 a.m. The vehicle that hit him was headed south toward North Brunswick, according to investigators.

A preliminary investigation concluded that Cruz-Medina suffered severe head and leg injuries, according to Carey.

The other recent city deaths:

Robert Reilly, 61, of New Brunswick died after a fight on George Street near Paterson Street on March 30. James Lyles, 32 and Joshua Robinson, 28, both from New Brunswick were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in his death.

Juan Carlos Chavez-Amaya, 36, and Jorge Barrios, 28, were both charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of endangering an injured victim in the third degree for the death of Lucas Reyes-Cardona . He was found dead in a vacant residence on Welton Street on the morning of April 5. He had died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Carey asked anyone with information about the most recent incident to call 732-745-5005, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

