Man falls 9 stories from Jersey City, NJ building — and lives

JERSEY CITY — A man fell nine stories from a building in Journal Square on Wednesday morning, landed on a parked BMW and survived.

Jersey City police spokeswoman Kim Wallace-Scalcione described the incident as an attempted suicide and did not disclose the man's identity. He was hospitalized Thursday morning in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pictures and video of the man after the fall from a building at the corner of Sip Avenue and Enos Place around 10:25 a.m. show him sitting in the middle of the car on a completely collapsed roof and lots of shattered glass. But he appeared to be alert.

He was wearing a ripped hoodie as he laid on the sidewalk moaning and struggling to sit up.

A witness told the Daily Voice the man landed with a very loud noise and was screaming for help. Bri said on her Facebook page that she called police and offered the man help before taking pictures and video.

Roads around the building which houses a Chipotle were closed during the initial response.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735

