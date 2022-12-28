Man drives car into side of Lawrenceville, NJ restaurant & apartment

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A sedan went off Route 206 and into the side of a building displacing several residents of a second-floor apartment Wednesday afternoon.

A 2018 Mazda sedan went off the southbound side of the two-lane road and into an alley between a Starbucks and Chambers Walk Cafe and Catering before hitting a staircase that led to the apartments, according to Lawrence Police Chief Christopher Longo.

The building is located across from The Lawrenceville School which is closed for its holiday break.

The driver of the Mazda, a 72-year-old Bucks County man, was unconscious and trapped when first responders arrived. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Longo did not know the extent of the man's injuries. He was the only person in the car.

Resident is brought to the ground after a car hit her building on Route 206 in Lawrence Township 12/28/22 Resident is brought to the ground after a car hit her building on Route 206 in Lawrence Township 12/28/22 (Brian McCarthy, MidJersey.news) loading...

Looking for witnesses to the crash

The Lawrence Township Building Inspector is checking damage to the building. The cafe late Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook page wrote that they are "safe and open."

Longo said an investigation is ongoing and asked witnesses to the crash to call the department at 609-896-1111.

Route 206 was closed in both directions through the area of the crash for a time causing delays on Grant Avenue, Cold Soil Road and Franklin Corner Road by drivers trying to avoid the closure.

Car after crashing into Chamber Walk on Route 206 in Lawrence Township 12/28/22 Car after crashing into Chamber Walk on Route 206 in Lawrence Township 12/28/22 (Brian McCarthy, MidJersey.news) loading...

