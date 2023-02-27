Worker crushed to death in Sea Isle City, NJ balcony collapse

🔴 Jose Pereira, 43, was trapped for more than 7 hours under a 30-foot concrete slab

🔴 It took rescue workers several hours to reach him

🔴 The building will be inspected by private engineers

SEA ISLE CITY — A man working on a balcony of a residential tower was trapped for hours after a concrete balcony slab collapsed Friday afternoon and killed him.

Sea Isle City police said an 8th-floor balcony collapsed onto the 7th floor in the south building of the Spinnaker condominium complex. It pinned Jose Pereira, 43, of Philadelphia, under a 30-foot-long concrete slab around 2:20 p.m.

Pereira was working in Unit 712 for Ferguson Contracting Inc., of Yardley, Pennsylvania, re-cementing the balconies, OSHA spokeswoman Leni Fortson said Monday. She did not disclose additional details about the collapse.

Collapsed balcony at the South building of the Spinnaker condo in Sea Isle City Collapsed balcony at the South building of the Spinnaker condo in Sea Isle City (City of Wildwood Fire Department) loading...

Cutting through a foot of concrete

It took rescue workers several hours to cut through 12 inches of reinforced concrete from the outside wall to create an opening for them to reach Pereira. Heavy airbags were then used to lift the concrete slab so that rescuers could pull Pereira out. He was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m. Friday night, according to police.

First responders arriving at the scene saw "significant cracks" in the surrounding area and the balcony was sloping down, prompting the building to be evacuated. All of the decks on the south tower are being stabilized, according to police.

Private engineers will evaluate both the south and north buildings and allow residents to return once the building is considered safe.

There are 192 units between the two Spinnaker buildings. Fewer than a half dozen are occupied in the off-season.

Collapsed balcony on a building in Sea Isle City 2/24/23 Collapsed balcony on a building in Sea Isle City 2/24/23 (Cherry Hill Professional Firefighters) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.