Jackson mom: My son died in my arms, stabbed in his heart

JACKSON — The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the homicide of a man early Friday morning, less than a week after he turned 23.

So far, the prosecutor's office has released very little information about his death.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer identified the victim as Isaiah Renouf of Jackson but did not reveal the location of his death, or the circumstances. There is no immediate danger to the public, according to Billhimer.

His mother, Leila Renouf, wrote on her Facebook page that he died in her arms after being stabbed in the heart.

"His last words to me last night were 'Goodnight mom I love you Thank you I’m getting good at the job.' 4 hours later he woke up to tapping on the window...he was stabbed in the heart. I raced to him and held him. I applied pressure to his wound...he died of cardiac arrest," she wrote.

Leila Renouf said her son celebrated his birthday on Sunday, was working 50 hours a week at a new job and had returned home at the end of May.

"Someone took his life without so much as a second thought. They didn’t care that he was a father, a son, a brother, and friend to so many," his sister Lauren Renouf wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help with funeral expenses.

"My little brother Isaiah was one of the rarest gems that ever blessed this earth. He had the most radiant smile that could brighten anyone’s day," she wrote.

Friend Danny Niblack posted a picture on his Facebook page of Isaiah Renouf with two young children named Hass and Lil Zay, and said there would be a candle lighting at Hope Cathedral located at 46 Bennetts Mills Road in Jackson.

The prosecutor's office did not has not returned a message seeking additional information about the incident.

