Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago.

Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.

According to officials, McCall punched the victim, Oscar Melara, 28, in the head around four times outside Ben's Bar on Meadow Street. The blows left Melara with significant, and fatal, brain injuries.

Elizabeth cops responded to the bar shortly after 2 a.m. on July 27, 2019, Daniel said. They found Melara severely injured. He was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Authorities have not publicly said what led to the brawl.

McCall's sentencing is currently scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023. He could face up to ten years in state prison, according to prosecutors.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.