Man convicted of punching victim to death in NJ bar fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago.
Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
According to officials, McCall punched the victim, Oscar Melara, 28, in the head around four times outside Ben's Bar on Meadow Street. The blows left Melara with significant, and fatal, brain injuries.
Elizabeth cops responded to the bar shortly after 2 a.m. on July 27, 2019, Daniel said. They found Melara severely injured. He was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Authorities have not publicly said what led to the brawl.
McCall's sentencing is currently scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023. He could face up to ten years in state prison, according to prosecutors.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.