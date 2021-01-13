Man charged with threatening lives of Christie, Biden

A Marine veteran from Illinois was arrested on Tuesday after federal prosecutors say he left death threats against Democrats, former Gov. Chris Christie and President-elect Joe Biden on voicemails for four members of Congress.

Louis Capriotti, 45, of Chicago Heights, left a profanity-filled voicemail at the office of a member of the U.S. congressional delegation saying that he was part of a group threatening to surround the White House and kill any Democrat who steps foot on the lawn of the White House, according to John R. Lausch, Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

According to the complaint, Capriotti has a history of leaving profane voicemails for members of Congress, the latest being on Dec. 29 at the office of a member of the New Jersey congressional delegation. The representative was not identified.

The self-described veteran Marine said in a voicemail that if certain individuals “think that Joe Biden is going to put his hand on the Bible and walk into that f***ing White House on Jan. 20, they’re sadly f***ing mistaken," according to the complaint.

He also told the New Jersey member of Congress he would "like to put one right in the f***ing dome" of their state's former governor.

While not named specifically in the complaint, Christie acknowledged the threat in a statement to NorthJersey.com and thanked law enforcement for making him and his family “appropriately aware of the threat and we are relieved that Mr. Capriotti is now in custody.”

Christie, a longtime friend, advisor and supporter of President Donald Trump, has been critical of the president since Trump claimed the election was fraudulent and was caught on a recorded phone call pressuring George officials to fix their results. Christie has joined Democrats in calling for Trump's impeachment follow the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Capriotti was arrested near his home on Tuesday and was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce and was being held at the Cook County, Illinois jail.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ