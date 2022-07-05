Man charged with sex crimes against 4 women, minors, at Union City, NJ public pool

UNION CITY — A 40-year-old man is accused of committing sex crimes at a public pool against four people, including two girls under 13 years old.

Ashokbhai Vaddoriya was arrested on Sunday following the sex crimes at a Union City public pool, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Suarez said Vaddoriya's victims were all female, aged 11, 12, 33, and 34. Officials said he did not know any of the victims prior to the assaults.

Sources told New Jersey 101.5 that Vaddoriya made sexual contact with the victims both while in line to get into the pool and inside the pool itself.

Vaddoriya, of Jersey City, is charged with two counts each of sexual assault by contact, criminal sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Vaddoriya is currently being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. His first detention hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 8.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

