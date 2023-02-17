Man, cat died in Toms River, NJ mobile home fire
🔴 Callers to 911 said the man inside was unaware the home in the Roberts Mobile Home Park in Toms River was on fire
🔴 The body of a man was found by firefighters when the fire was extinugished
🔴 His identity is pending an autopsy
TOMS RIVER — A man died inside a home at the Roberts Mobile Home Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Toms River Police said a call to 911 reporting the fire on Roberts Road off Route 9 indicated the homeowner was inside and unaware of the fire. Intense flames and heavy smoke had already engulfed the home when police arrived, preventing them from entering.
During a search of the home firefighters discovered the body of a man, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. The body was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River for an autopsy and identification.
Cause of fire under investigation
Billhimer said the cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
The Lakewood Scoop reported a cat also died in the fire.
A firefighter was treated at Community Medical Center in Toms River for a minor injury.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
