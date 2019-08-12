HILLSBOROUGH — A man who brought his computer to an electronics store for repairs in September 2018 wound up being arrested when the tech noticed sexually-explicit images of children had been downloaded, police said.

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said a search warrant was obtained to check the computer belonging to Michael Iden, 46, of Hillsborough after the images were found on his HP Envy Notebook.

The New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory conducted an examination of Iden’s computer and located "Internet browsing artifacts" that show Iden’s attempt to search for child pornography, Robertson said.

Iden was arrested at his home on Deana Drive on Aug. 5 on one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for the attempted possession of child pornography.

Iden was being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

