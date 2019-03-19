Man appears to have shot himself at Jackson Premium Outlets

JACKSON — A man was found dead in his car at the Jackson Premium Outlets on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call around 10 a.m. from about a man threatening to kill himself with a gun. When officers arrived at the man's home they did not find him.

During a search for him, police found the man's body with single gunshot wound inside a car parked at the shopping center.

The man's identity was not released Tuesday afternoon.

Police said there does not appear to be a threat to the public, indicating that they suspect his death is a suicide.

