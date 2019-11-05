Man accused of stealing dog from NJ rescue charged with murder

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A man accused of stealing a dog after previously surrendering it to a Mays Landing rescue organization now is accused of murder in North Carolina, according to police in Winston-Salem. Meanwhile, the dog is back home at Funny Farm Rescue.

Back in early October, Funny Farm Rescue said that a homeless person from Missouri came to New Jersey and found a place to live that would not allow dogs.

Organization reps said they agreed to allow the dog "Caesar" to stay at the shelter, as well as neuter it and provide it with veterinarian care as long as the former owner eventually paid back the shelter.

In return for the dog, the organization said a volunteer gave the previous owner, who they knew as "Brandon," $1,000 to get his life back on track. But the rescue said the man returned for a visit and took the dog with him.

Brandon and Caesar (Funny Farm Rescue via Facebook)

On Oct. 28, 20-year-old Brandon Bussey and another man were arrested and charged with murder following the stabbing death of a 26-year-old male roommate, as reported by NBC 12 in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit posted a photo of the dog to Facebook with the message that "Caesar is home safe and sound!!! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers."

