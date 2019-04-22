OCEAN TOWNSHIP — A local man suspected of firing several shots at another person was being sought on Monday.

Police said 26-year-old Tanner Koch was believed to have left New Jersey after an incident Sunday around 5 p.m. Officers responded to the Oakhurst section of the township after getting reports of an armed man and shots fired in the area of Elberon Blvd. and Roosevelt Ave.

The targeted victim was not injured, police said.

Koch has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses. The ongoing investigation also involves the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, as well as "outside" law enforcement agencies in the search for Koch across state lines.

