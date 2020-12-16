Make these hot chocolate ‘bombs,’ perfect for a snow day

Have a half hour to spare? Spend it making these DELICIOUS hot chocolate bombs with your family.

You just need those cool silicone sphere molds that you can purchase on Amazon (or at any kitchen or craft store). Next, take 1 cup of baking chocolate, 3 tablespoons of hot chocolate mix and 6 tablespoons of mini marshmallows. You may also want to grab some crushed-up chocolate or candy canes for a topping!

Step 1: In a small, microwave-safe bowl, melt your chocolate. You want to melt it in increments so that the chocolate does not burn, and is smooth. Once melted fill the molds with the melted chocolate, making sure each mold is completely covered.

Step 2: Flip the molds over, and allow for the excess chocolate to drip out. Then transfer your molds to the freezer for 5-10 minutes.

Step 3: Grab the molds from the freezer and carefully remove the chocolate from the molds onto a baking sheet.

Step 4: Fill half of the spheres with a tbsp of the hot chocolate mix, and then 2 tbsp of mini marshmallows. You then want to warm a plate or bowl with some boiling water and dry it.

Step 5: Place the bottom of your empty sphere on the plate to lightly melt the chocolate. Place this end with one of the filled spheres and seal. Repeat this with the other molds.

Step 6: Decorate the chocolate bombs however you’d like! The options are endless. When finished, freeze or refrigerate for 30 minutes and then store at room temperature until you are ready to use them.

This is such a fun activity as well as a great gift to give your family, kids, or friends!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.