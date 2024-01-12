RED BANK — The Count Basie Center for the Arts has made a last-minute addition to its comedy lineup for 2024.

Tickets are already on sale for a show that was announced at 9 a.m. on Friday.

And the show is happening in less than two weeks.

Before he kicks off a nationwide tour (and two shows in Canada), actor and stand-up comic Ronny Chieng will run through his material for a small audience at The Vogel.

The show is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Chieng is a correspondent on the Comedy Central program "The Daily Show," and he has two stand-up specials streaming on Netflix. The Malaysian comedian has appeared in the films "Crazy Rich Asians," "M3GAN," Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and more.

Chieng announced a nearly 40-show tour in December. It includes two stops at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which can seat about 6,000 people. The Vogel can accommodate less than 1,000.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m.

