Love on the boardwalk? The ‘Bachelorette’ films in Wildwood

Hollywood came to Morey’s Pier this week as ABC’s reality dating show, "The Bachelorette” filmed part of an episode on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Typically during the season, bachelors who make it far enough in the competition go on a “hometown” date, and this was part of the date of contestant Tyler Norris, 25, of Rio Grande, Cape May County.

Norris, along with this season's Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, strolled the boardwalk, stopping to eat, play games, and go on rides.

I know what you’re thinking: isn’t everything on the boardwalk closed this time of year? That’s where a little Hollywood magic comes in; select businesses opened for the filming, which is to be shown this summer.

They wanted to give the appearance of being in-season (although it was cold enough that Recchia wore a trench coat which will be hard to explain if the visit was supposed to be during the summer).

According to Wildwood Video Archive via Youtube, the episode started with Tyler waiting for Rachel at the iconic Wildwood beachballs and she pulled up in a black SUV, ran to him, and gave him a hug and a kiss before they set out for the boardwalk.

On the boardwalk, they stopped at Curley’s Fries, played a water game, rode the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round before going to the Hot Spot for lunch.

As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, they also ate funnel cake and Recchia won (or had won for her) a stuffed animal at the squirt gun game.

The new season of the Bachelorette will debut in July; you can see portions of the taped Wildwood visit here:

