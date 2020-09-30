Love chili? Here’s how to make it at home! Easy!

I love chili. Ok, I love food. Chili is just one of those things that you can make a million different ways and it’s way easier than you think.

Start with an onion and ground beef. I like some fat for flavor on my beef so look for 80/20 in the grocery store or online. If you can get 70/30 it’s even tastier!

Chop the white onion and sauté on low heat in some olive oil. I do this in a Dutch oven so it’s a one pan dish and an easier clean up.

Once the onions start to sizzle, put in your ground beef. I used a half of a large onion and two pounds of ground beef.

Then dice one jalapeño pepper and add to the browning meat and onion mix. Cook until the meat is all brown. I take out some of the excess fat by tilting the pan and using a large spoon. Leave some of it though, you don’t want to drain all the liquid.

Next step, add either a can of corn or if you have a couple ears left over from last night’s dinner, cut the kernels from the cob and throw it in.

Then drain a can of red beans and add them to the mix.

Now the seasoning. You don’t need a packet, I tend not to use them because I can’t stand cumin and leave it out of my chili. Salt, ground black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, chili powder and cayenne. I use a generous amount of all the spices.

Let it cook for a couple minutes and then add a can of diced tomatoes. You can also cut up one or two tomatoes from your garden or farmers market and add it into the pot.

Last step is I move the mix to the side a little bit and create a little pan space. Some of the liquid will still be there and that’s where I add three chopped garlic cloves.

Mix in the garlic after a minute or two and then add the key ingredient: a full can of beer. Not crappy beer. Beer that you would drink. For this batch, I used a Lagunitas IPA. Delicious.

Let the pot simmer for a few hours.

Serve hot off the stove with fresh cilantro, lime wedges, green onions, shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.

I choose a bowl and yes, I eat it with chop sticks. My son prefers the mix in a hard taco shell. Either way, enjoy!

