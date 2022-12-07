Louie’s by Chef Jason now open in Robbinsville, NJ

It's the moment many local residents have been waiting for.

Popular local Chef Jason and his partner, Dominic Maglione have opened their new restaurant in Robbinsville.

You may have already heard it's called Louie's by Chef Jason. It's in the old Shrimp King location on Route 130 North.

I chatted with Maglione this morning and he confirmed that they are indeed open and he couldn't be more excited to serve you.

There was a soft opening for family and friends over the weekend and all went well (how could it not with Chef Jason in the kitchen). The official Grand Opening with township officials is still being planned. But, in the meantime, the doors are open.

Louie's by Chef Jason serves "redefined American cuisine" including steaks, chops, chicken dishes, pastas, seafood and more, similar to the menu at the chef's former restaurant in nearby Cranbury, Chef Jason at 1275.

It's named after both partners. Louis is Maglione's middle name and you know Chef Jason.

You'll be happy to know several customer favorites (and Chef Jason's favorites) will also be on the menu...Short Rob Mac and Cheese, Colossal Crab Cakes, and my favorite, Boom Boom Chicken (chicken parmigiana with vodka sauce).

There will be seating for about 80 people in two dining areas and in the near future this will be the spot to host your private party for any occasion.

Here's the menu for now:

Louie's by Chef Jason is located at 1111 Route 130 North in Robbinsville.

I can't wait to check it out. For the first week the hours are 5pm to 10pm. Lunch will be served soon (likely Monday, December 12th).

To make a reservation, you can call (609) 208-3685.

Keep watching for them on Open Table...they'll be on there very soon