Lost sailor from Long Island lands on Jersey Shore

BERKELEY — A man who said he was lost at sea on a sailboat for two days washed ashore at Island Beach State Park on Tuesday.

Witnesses told News 12 New Jersey that the beat-up 12-foot boat came onto land at the park's Area 5. They described the sailor as disheveled and incoherent and was not carrying any identification. He told police that he had set sail from Long Island on Sunday.

The man was released from Community Medical Center in Toms River on Monday, according to spokeswoman Jean Flaherty, who said he was treated for mild dehydration.

State Park Police, which were leading the investigation, did not immediately return a request for more information.

