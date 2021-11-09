Looking for great beer? Yard House set to open in American Dream

With restaurants in 28 states, Yard House, billed as the place where beer and food lovers unite, is opening its newest restaurant on Monday, Nov. 15, in the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.

This is the Yard House's third New Jersey location. Two others are located at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne and at the Moorestown Mall in Moorestown.

If you're not familiar with Yard House, it's known for its curated menu, expansive beer selection and signature craft cocktails. Each restaurant is built around its bar, which is the centerpiece of the restaurant.

Yard House draft. (Photo Credit: Yard House)

With more than 2 miles of beer lines, a selection of taps is reserved for local and regional brews.

At the American Dream, such offerings will include:

Angry Dad Amber Ale by Angry Dad Brewery

Captain Lawrence Citra Dreams Hazy IPA by Captain Lawrence Brewing

Milkman Oatmeal Stout by Cricket Hill Brewing

The Yard House food menu consists of its signature Poke Nachos, street tacos, USDA prime burgers, steaks and seafood.

Yard House's signature Poke Nachos. (Photo Credit: Yard House)

More than 165 jobs are expected to come out of this new opening. Anyone interested in applying can do so at yardhouse.com/careers or text YHJOBS to 61000.