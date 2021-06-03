I really love old houses and there’s a quite beautiful one for sale in Cranbury. It was built in 1749 and sits on nearly three acres and has over 3200 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s listed for $895,000. Take a look inside and decide if you want to make a bid.

Look inside this stunning 18th century home in Cranbury, NJ

