Look inside this luxury apartment in Jersey City: It used to be a firehouse

I always like looking at houses in New Jersey that I’ll never be able to afford, and this one in Jersey City really caught my eye.

It’s a converted 1860 firehouse that has been repurposed for luxury living. (I first saw it on Patch.com)

It has 2,100 square feet of living space on one floor, with four bedrooms and two baths.

According to the listing on Zillow, it is one of “Jersey City’s most iconic properties.”

It has the modern amenities you would expect: SubZero refrigerator, Bosch built-in ovens and induction cooktop, but it also features historic details like pressed tin ceilings and walls, decorative chair rails, panels, and brackets.

There is another floor that is 2,500 square feet that is suitable for additional living space, or retail or commercial use. It has a conference room, break room and restroom currently.

The price? $3.35 million.

Take a look:

Notice the pressed tin ceilings.

It was built in 1860 as a firehouse.

The kitchen has quartz countertops, dual ovens, and an induction cooktop.

The dining room leads right into the family room.

The master bedroom.

It comes with the high capacity washer and dryer.

Hang out in the sunshine on the roof.

The lower floor features space that could be used for retail or just storage.

That’s quite a home office (also on the lower floor)

There’s a conference room if you need one.

Knock down a few walls and you’ve doubled your living space.

Property taxes were $32,530 last year.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

