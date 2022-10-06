Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in

It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies.

While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world.

Over in Matawan, New Jersey lives a blue house that has always been considered a landmark but is now being used in Emma Roberts' new movie.

Many locals figured the house would be used for some sort of horror film as its Victorian flair gives off a scary vibe more than anything else, but it’s being used for quite the opposite.

The comedy film, “Space Cadet'' is using the house for a couple of scenes, and it will definitely be used in some sort of spooky way as a van with a ghost advertisement was seen parked outside of the house.

This is a new beginning for the house that has been vacant since 2007, and the town has been waiting for quite some time for it to be put to use.

The house was formerly known as the Ryer House, after the many who built it in 1873.

Located at 226 Main Street, it was lived in for years by a doctor and was truly the perfect family home with 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a porch, two car garage and a half acre of land.

The home is amazing with genuine Victorian touches such as a central tower, an elaborate front porch, ornate molded cornices, and bay windows.

According to Preservation NJ, The Ryer House, built by a wealthy produce merchant, remained a private residence until roughly ten years ago.

The current owner bought the house in 2007 intending to convert it into offices.

He has been unable to get the requisite zoning variance for the vacant and declining building.

Consequently, he has announced his intention to demolish the building.

After that, an uproar began from many different groups trying to save the historic manse.

The best part about this house is that it’s not even the oldest one in Matawan meaning this could be just the beginning of Victorian movie scenes being shot in this area.

From Matawan? Get ready for a great movie feature.

