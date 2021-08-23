A car smashed through the wall of a swim school in Island Heights on Saturday and ended up in the pool. Crews had to remove a section of the wall at the Pied Piper Swim School to get the car out of the building.

Fortunately, no one was in the building at the time of the accident, and the driver is ok. He was out of the car by the time police and fire crews arrived. Island Heights Police told The Press of Atlantic City the driver thought he had put the car in reverse, but instead drove forward.

Police did not release the name or age of the driver and did not say whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The car that ended up in the pool at Pied Piper Swim School:

Chunks of the wall can be seen in the pool where the car ended up.

Members of the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Company had to cut away part of the wall to get access to the car in the pool.

The Toms River Special Operations Team helped remove a section of the wall, so tow crews could remove the vehicle.

A crew from Priced Rite Towing attaches a harness to drag the car to the far end of the pool.

The tow truck was able to get a crane lift into the building to lift the car up and out of the water.

The tow crew eases the car through the section of wall that was removed.

All photos courtesy of the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Ocean County Located on East Avenue in Bay Head, the eight bedroom, nine bath home is listed at $11.9 million. The property has a pool, hot tub, a covered porch and direct access to the beach. The home also has three balconies overlooking the ocean, including one off of the master bedroom. Property taxes for the home were $51,899.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)