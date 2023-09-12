We never seem to run out of spectacular homes for sale in New Jersey, and while I’ll never be able to afford any of them, I still like to look at the photos.

This Mahwah compound features a stunning, 14,500 square foot mansion, situated on over 4 acres.

The grand hand-painted foyer has a double staircase:

Main reception rooms include a two-story great room with multiple balconies, billiard room, bar, music room, gourmet chef's kitchen with a backlit stained glass ceiling, formal dining room and living room, and incredible home office.

The outside is pretty spectacular, too, and features botanical garden landscaping, Olympic size swimming pool, and multiple entertaining spaces with outdoor kitchen and paver patios.

The manor house has 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The asking price for this home is $6,995,000, which is down from $7,920,000 earlier this year, so you’ll be getting a bargain. If you can afford that, just know that the property tax last year was $85,782.

From the Zillow listing:

The most extraordinary 4.29 acre compound is now available for the buyer who will settle for nothing less than the best. Designed by renowned architect Bob Zampolin, this custom designed brick & slate 14,500 sq ft colonial manor estate is situated on a private double cul-de-sac overlooking the Ramapo Mountains.

For more photos, or to contact the agent.

