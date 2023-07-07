Long-time NJ market closes its doors for good

The Corrado’s Market location in Wayne has closed its doors permanently, after 15 years in that spot.

According to NorthJersey.com, a note was left on the window of the store thanking customers for their loyalty, saying the decision was not made lightly.

“Your patronage has been instrumental in our success, and we are sincerely grateful for the trust you have placed in us,” the note said.

As reported by NJ.com, the note further read:

Dear valued customers, it is with deep sorrow that we must inform you of the difficult decision we have made to permanently close the Corrado’s Wayne Store as of today. We write this letter with a heavy heart, but also with deep appreciation for your unwavering support and loyalty throughout the years.

Fran Ritter, Councilwoman for 5th Ward, Wayne Township, New Jersey Fran Ritter, Councilwoman for 5th Ward, Wayne Township, New Jersey loading...

Corrado's Market is a family-owned and operated grocery store chain in New Jersey. It was founded in 1950 by James Corrado, and is now run by his son, John.

The company has 6 locations in Clifton, Denville, and Fairfield.

Corrado's Market is known for its fresh produce, meats, and cheeses. They also have a wide selection of Italian specialty foods, such as pasta, sauces, and desserts.

The store also has a deli counter, a bakery, and a prepared foods section.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Also under the Corrado’s umbrella are Corrado’s Pet Market and Corrado’s Garden Centers.

The Corrado’s in Wayne (on Berdan Avenue) was part of the Point View Shopping Center which was foreclosed on in 2022. Corrado’s also owned the shopping center.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.