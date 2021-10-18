Long Branch, NJ woman prison-bound after admitting toddler rape

LONG BRANCH — A woman who planned the rape of a toddler along with another adult four years ago — drugging the child before recording the assault — has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Olga Diaz, 35, admitted to sexually assaulting the young child in an apartment on Seaview Avenue in Long Branch in 2017 alongside Bloomfield resident, Jaime Mauricio Leon.

The duo was spotted by a neighbor through an open window, who reported the incident to police.

Diaz admitted in court that she and Leon planned the assault via text and that she took nude photos of the child and sexually assaulted her alone, hours before the assault with Leon.

They gave the child sleeping medication before the assault, according to the prosecutor, which Diaz recorded on her cell phone before sending Leon the video.

The child was known to Diaz. Authorities and New Jersey 101.5 do not publicly identify child victims of sexual abuse.

Diaz pleaded guilty in April to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was sentenced on Friday to 25 years for the sexual assaults and 10 years for the endangering, to be served consecutively.

Leon, 37, previously was sentenced to 25 years in state prison in 2019 after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree possession of child pornography.

Diaz must serve 33 and a half years of the total sentence before becoming eligible for parole, under the state's Jessica Lunsford Act and No Early Release Act.

Following her release, she will be required to register under Megan’s Law and placed on parole supervision for life.

“The depths of depravity necessary for two people to plan and commit a crime of this nature together, against a helpless child, are both beyond the capacity of the English language to suitably articulate and beyond the capacity of human comprehension to adequately understand,” Linskey said.

“There is no place in any civilized society for anyone capable of such acts.”

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

What to know about the spotted lanternfly & tree of heaven in NJ How to identify the tree of heaven, one of the most likely places to find egg masses from the spotted lanternfly