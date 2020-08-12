Lockdown madness — lederhosen, live performances and judgement

Lockdown madness has been pushing many people to the limit. The very idea that all live performances are canceled until further notice flies in the face of our civil liberties. On the lighter side of the conversation, my co-host Jay Black has an interesting take on what performances may look like in the future and what he might wear.

On a sad note, we lost a friend in the comedy world, Mike Tommasino, who passed away last week. He will be missed and we’ll be sure to pay a proper tribute when we’re back on stage.

There was also a lot of judgement on the background in the room since we’re now recording video with our podcast. Apparently there’s a Twitter account dedicated to judging backgrounds of people when they are broadcasting and recording.

How’d we do?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.