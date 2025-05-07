🚨 A pedestrian was stopped by Lawrence Township police and refused to produce ID

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Authorities locked down two schools Tuesday after a pedestrian fled when approached by a police officer.

Police Chief Kevin Reading said the pedestrian was stopped for a traffic violation at the intersection of Princeton Pike and Rydal Drive near Lawrence Township High School around 10:20 a.m. but refused to produce identification. He ran south on Princeton Pike, through the high school's practice football field, and into Veterans' Park.

The district notified parents about the shelter-in-place at Lawrence Township High School, Lawrence Township Middle School and the district offices

The order was lifted around noon but students were not allowed to leave campus for lunch at the usual time.

Suspect still on the loose

The man has not been taken into custody, according to the chief. He was later identified by officers who discovered a warrant for his arrest but his identity was not disclosed pending the investigation. There was no indication that the man posed a threat to the schools.

About 1,200 students attend Lawrence High School and 580 students attend Lawrence Middle School as of the 2023-24 school year.

