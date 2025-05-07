Lawrence, NJ high and middle schools lock down after man runs from cops
🚨 A pedestrian was stopped by Lawrence Township police and refused to produce ID
🚨 He ran off across a football field and into a park
🚨 2 schools and a district office were placed on lockdown
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Authorities locked down two schools Tuesday after a pedestrian fled when approached by a police officer.
A pedestrian who ran when approached by a police officer led to a lockdown at two schools on Tuesday morning.
Police Chief Kevin Reading said the pedestrian was stopped for a traffic violation at the intersection of Princeton Pike and Rydal Drive near Lawrence Township High School around 10:20 a.m. but refused to produce identification. He ran south on Princeton Pike, through the high school's practice football field, and into Veterans' Park.
The district notified parents about the shelter-in-place at Lawrence Township High School, Lawrence Township Middle School and the district offices
The order was lifted around noon but students were not allowed to leave campus for lunch at the usual time.
ALSO READ: NJ summer soundtrack endures despite 'Watch the Tram Car' fight
Suspect still on the loose
The man has not been taken into custody, according to the chief. He was later identified by officers who discovered a warrant for his arrest but his identity was not disclosed pending the investigation. There was no indication that the man posed a threat to the schools.
About 1,200 students attend Lawrence High School and 580 students attend Lawrence Middle School as of the 2023-24 school year.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ Memorial Day Parades 2025 (Alphabetical)
Frightening scenes of the Jones Road Wildfire
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Hidden gem golf course not far from New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark