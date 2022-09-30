Locals ridicule NJ police department over its new squad car

This is why we can't have nice things.

Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars — an all-electric Ford Mustang.

People on Facebook did not respond well.

Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and people aren't afraid to show their displeasure for the local police department driving one around town.

Here are some of the comments shared on the Winslow Township Police Department page:

Winslow needs to get its roads fixed before they need electric police cars.

An electric police car? How will it make a 12-hour shift? I hope it was a grant purchase. The taxpayers should not be paying for this!

Don’t worry. They will just raise our taxes to offset it.

I hope it works and has the duration for a shift, or we will need some long extension cords!

I’m sorry you amazing officers have to drive that thing.

If it can go around 247 miles it won't last an 8-hour shift, nice try.

What a joke. An emergency vehicle that could quit running on an emergent call.

Can we sell that Junker and fix the roads?

Waste of money this is what tax dollars go to.

Talk about an inflated police budget…And police wonder why people hate them lol. No reason why they need brand new electric mustangs, getting out of control.

So what happens when the battery dies in the middle of a chase? Waste of money.

Honestly, I've driven one of these Ford Mustang electric vehicles. I love it! Plus, it's FAST! I tell people it's like a roller coaster.

I think it's a great move, Winslow PD. Go catch the bad guys!

