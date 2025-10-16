Anyone who's ever had a slice from Julio's Pizza Co. in Monmouth County knows that they are the definition of what a small, local New Jersey business should be.

It was before the pandemic in 2020 when Erin and Branden opened their first pizza shop in Atlantic Highlands. However, it's how they survived after the world shut down that really helped set them apart.

Thanks to their strong ties to the local community throughout the pandemic and remaining proactive on social media, they actually grew in success. And that's from the customers perspective.

Erin and Branden did everything right and have since expanded in Monmouth County. They now own and operate pizza shops in both Atlantic Highlands and Keansburg.

But more important to their success was their rescue dog, Julio. As Erin and Branden have shared online, he played a big role in them becoming business owners. So much so that they named their pizza shop after him.

Sadly, their beloved pup Julio passed away earlier this month. And in his honor, Julio's Pizza Co. will be supporting a great cause to help rescued animals all throughout the area.

Supporting a great cause

Now through Dec. 22, 2025, Julio's Pizza Co. in both Atlantic Highlands and Keansburg will be collecting donations for the Monmouth County SPCA.

According to the Monmouth County SPCA website, their "mission is to protect, care and advocate for all animals." They are a non-profit organization that cares for animals that have found themselves in some very unfortunate situations.

Julio's will be collecting items for the Monmouth County SPCA as part of their Animal Supply Drive in honor of their beloved friend. Items such as bedding, unopened food, pet toys, and more will be collected at both their Atlantic Highlands and Keansburg locations through Dec. 22, 2025.

Learn more about Julio's supply drive and how you can help animals in need from their Facebook page here.

