The audience of this radio station has always been the backbone that keeps our shows going.

Whether it’s someone calling in a traffic tip or people giving their opinions on our talk shows, both are needed to help us keep the Garden State informed.

We appreciate hot takes on New Jersey politics as much as we like hearing your anecdotes on what makes a good hangover cure.

As much as you guys contribute to our on-air content, you may not realize how much you impact the NJ101.5 staff’s personal lives.

I received a strong reminder of how meaningful our station’s listeners can be last week after dealing with a family tragedy.

I was nervous to go on-air for our Thursday afternoon show hours after learning of the sudden death of my great-aunt Judy.

She was someone I always had a great time with. She was funny, loved photography, enjoyed time in her garden, and was obsessed with birds.

Kylie Moore and Family Kylie Moore loading...

I knew her as someone who was always in a good mood, quick-witted, and did nothing but help others.

Gotta give a shout out: she raised over $74,000 for the M.S. Society in the years after her sister succumbed to the disease.

All this to say, when I mentioned that I might feel a little foggy on air due to the circumstances, so, SO many people gave condolences on air, via email, or by messaging my personal social media platforms.

I cannot express to you all how much it meant to me for so many people to take the time out of their day to message a stranger that they hear talk on the radio.

Thank you Photo by Hanny Naibaho on Unsplash loading...

The kindness that I received from our NJ101.5 audience was beyond heartwarming

Thank you all for your support. Please know that we at the station appreciate it every day.

With sincere gratitude,

Kylie

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

