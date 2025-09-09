Local summer is now in full swing along the Jersey Shore. That window between Labor Day and the last day of summer is just ideal for great days at the beach and boardwalk.

Not only is September still warm, it also typically brings some of the nicest weather of the year for New Jersey. Sunshine with low humidity is, on average, the name of the game.

Not only that, but the ocean is also at it's warmest. Although it's not usually advised to go swimming since lifeguards are mostly off for the remainder of the season.

But even so, September is a great time to hit the beach and boardwalk in New Jersey. It is, after all, why locals love it so much.

Another perk? Amusement parks along the Jersey Shore boardwalks are also still open. And one great amusement park you can still visit now is in Point Pleasant Beach.

Local Appreciation Weekend

As a special thank you to locals, Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach is hosting a very special weekend for Ocean and Monmouth County residents. They're hosting a Local Appreciation Weekend.

I remember going to Jenkinson's as a kid every season. I grew up in Brick Township and we would often go all throughout the year (the arcade is open even after the amusement park closes).

However, I've always been particularly fond of going in September. And I can promise you I'll be taking advantage of this special weekend with my kids. Even years later we still go regularly because it's just the perfect place to spend time and have fun with your friends and family.

Curious of what they're doing for us locals? Check out the details below.

Event Details

The Local Appreciation Weekend at Jenkinson's Amusement Park is happening Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 from noon to close. And get this. A special $20 rate per person gets Monmouth and Ocean county locals unlimited rides. Trust me, the family will love it.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.