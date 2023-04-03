Living legend Diana Ross coming to NJ for one night only

If a talented lady by the name of Diana Ross is on your bucket list you had better take this seriously. She’s doing a very brief 12 show mini-tour and one of the stops is in New Jersey.

The woman who led The Supremes as Motown’s most successful recording act in the 1960s then went on to have an amazing solo career in the 70s and 80s will be playing the following cities.

Gary, IN

Temecula, CA

Ranch Mirage, CA

San Diego, CA

Santa Barbara, CA

Reno, NV

Wheatland, CA

Jacksonville, OR

Troutdale, OR

Atlantic City, NJ

Hershey, Pa

Vienna, VA

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Party At The Palace Getty Images loading...

Tickets are on sale now for an 8 p.m. show Saturday night June 24 at Hard Rock Live (a.k.a. Etess Arena). I’ve read they’re going fast so if you can’t get them through Ticketmaster you can try secondary market sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, etc..

In case you’ve forgotten or never knew the star power of Diana Ross, to this day the Supremes are the best-charting female group in history.

Twelve number one hit singles. Then right out of the gate with her first solo album in 1970 she scored another number one single with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

She was even cranking out more number one hits in the 80s.

If you’re thinking her concert in Atlantic City will just be her solo stuff, think again. Yes she’s planning on going back to the 60s Motown masterpieces as well.

Here’s some Diana Ross trivia to leave you with.

Do you know she was supposed to be Diane not Diana? The hospital screwed up her birth certificate. True story. And her whole life her closest friends still call her Diane off stage.

Berry Gordy passed on her at first, feeling she and the girls of The Supremes were too young and should finish high school first.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Party At The Palace Getty Images loading...

She once played a singing nun in a 1968 episode of “Tarzan.”

She says she suffered anorexia nervosa from the career demands Barry Gordy put on her.

She was married twice and she considered her second husband Arne Næss Jr. the love of her life. They divorced in 2000 after it was revealed he fathered someone else’s child. He fell to his death in a mountain climbing accident four years later.

Diana Ross just turned 79 on March 26.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.