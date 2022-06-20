LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A bear roaming through a Jersey Shore town over the weekend took an unexpected detour through a public golf course.

The bear was seen Sunday near the Atlantis Golf Course in Little Egg Harbor, police said. It's unknown what time or exactly where the bear was seen.

Video posted on Facebook shows the bear may have been meandering through Lake Deerbrook Drive early Monday morning. The residential area is around a mile away from the golf course.

Officer Troy Bezak told New Jersey 101.5 that only some bear activity should be reported.

"There were no new sightings of the bear today," Bezak said Monday afternoon. "Residents don't need to report merely a bear sighting. If the bear is threatening human safety or pets, or is destroying property, residents should notify the police at 609 296-3666 or dial 911 in an emergency."

Bezak added that the state Department of Environmental Protection also has a 24-hour, toll-free hotline that can be used for reporting damages caused by black bears at 1-877-WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337).

This is not Little Egg Harbor's first bear visit in recent memory. A black bear spotted near a McDonald's in Stafford made its way to the Jersey Shore town's Parkertown section, police said in June 2020.

Video from the Little Egg Harbor police at the time shows the bear crossing Pinewood Drive. It was eventually guided into a wooded area off Route 539, police said.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

