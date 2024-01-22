NJ zoo celebrates a very special birthday for one its own

🐱 Kanu, the lion celebrated his 10th birthday at Popcorn Park Zoo

🐱 The lion is the zoo's newest resident

🐱 He has won the hearts of the zoo staff

LACEY — It was a roaring good time on Friday at the Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township as staff and caregivers gathered to celebrate a very important birthday.

Kanu the lion turned 10 years old on Jan. 10, and the big cat was more than excited to rip open his “birthday cake” filled with any cat’s favorite treat---catnip, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) loading...

Kanu is the newest resident of Popcorn Park. He’s been there a month, formerly residing in a caring facility in Pennsylvania. However, the lion faced a significant change in his life after losing his mate.

His caregivers decided to relocate Kanu to Popcorn Park, after recognizing his need for companionship, following his loss.

Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) loading...

Kanu arrived at Popcorn Park on Dec. 19, 2023.

At Popcorn Park, Kanu is thriving, zoo officials said. He has joined the company of fellow lions like Simba and their other big cats.

Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) loading...

“He has really let his personality shine throughout his first month here. He’s charmed the staff and all who have to visit with his curiosity, silly antics, and joining his neighbor Simba with some regal lion roars,” according to the zoo on Facebook.

They said Kanu has quickly settled in and has embarked on a journey of what they call “adjustment and exploration.”

Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) loading...

Zoo officials said Kanu is a charismatic character, too. Known for his friendly demeanor and endearing quirks, such as carrying his paw in his mouth while hopping around, he’s captured everyone’s hearts.

Popcorn Park is currently offering free limited edition Kanu t-shirts to anyone who sponsors Kanu for the year.

Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) Kanu, the lion (Popcorn Park Zoo) loading...

Become part of the Wildlife Club. Your sponsorship will directly contribute to Kanu’s daily care, nutritious diet, enriching activities, medical needs, and overall well-being.

More details can be found here.

Happy double-digits, Kanu!

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom