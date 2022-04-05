GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Lindenwold resident called in a fake report of a shooting in hopes of getting out a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Katelynn Hunter-Fisher was arrested on Monday for filing a false police report and obstruction of justice.

According to Gloucester Township police, the 38-year-old made a 911 call while pulled over by an officer on Blackwood Clementon Road. The accused told dispatchers about a "shooting in progress" at the Millbridge Garden Apartment Complex, according to police.

While officers were on the scene, the caller provided several different apartment numbers. But officers weren't seeing any suspicious activity. Officers verified that there had been no shooting at the apartment complex.

An investigation traced the number of the 9-1-1 call to Hunter-Fisher. It was determined that the accused called in a false report in an attempt to distract the officer who was performing the motor vehicle stop.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

