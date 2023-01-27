Linden, NJ teen feud ends in father getting shot

🔴 The teens agreed to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss an ongoing dispute

🔴 One teen brought a gun and fired several shots, striking the other teen's dad

🔴 The dad is expected to survive

LINDEN — A disagreement between two teens led to the father of one of them being shot Wednesday afternoon.

The boys agreed to meet after school around 3:30 p.m. on Seymour Avenue, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther.

When a boy and his 36-year-old father showed up, a 15-year-old fired several rounds from a handgun, hitting the father twice.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen with the gun was arrested several hours later. He was charged as a juvenile with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault.

Linden police sheild Linden police shield (Linden police) loading...

Second shooting this week

"Gun violence has no place in our city, particularly among our children," Linden Police Chief David Hart said in a statement. "We are very proud of the work done by responding Officers and Detectives to quickly identify and take this suspect into custody, and we will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone who jeopardizes the safety of our community with senseless acts of violence."

The teen was being held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an appearance in family court.

The shooting is the city's second this week.

On Sunday afternoon, a man was shot at by a passing car while he was parked.

Police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the vehicle pulled alongside the parked car on the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 1:10 p.m. The driver rolled down the window and fired several shots before driving off.

The victim was not injured and left the parking spot before calling police, according to Guenther. He was the only person in the car.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

