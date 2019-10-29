Linden firefighter has to be pulled from wreck after truck crash
LINDEN — Three firefighters hurt in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike while responding to a call are expected to recover, according to city police Tuesday.
Police said the accident happened around 9:10 a.m., as a Linden Fire Department engine that was responding to a vehicle accident was exiting the Turnpike to the Wood Avenue Emergency Access Road.
The fire truck was hit by a tractor trailer traveling south on the Turnpike, according to police.
A firefighters had to be cut from the wrecked engine.
All three firefighters were taken to Newark University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Linden police. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.
The crash is being investigated by State Police.
The identities of those involved had not been publicly released Tuesday afternoon.
