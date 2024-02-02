McDonald’s releases a fan favorite earlier than usual this year
🍀 An iconic minty treat from McDonald's will be available on Monday
🍀Its return is two weeks earlier than last year
It’s that time of year that McDonald’s fans love: the return of the famous Shamrock Shake.
Last year, the sweet Irish treat from Mickey D’s was released on Feb. 20.
This year? The iconic minty-green drink returns to McDonald’s two weeks earlier, on Monday, February 5.
How lucky can you get, right?
It’s only available for a limited time, usually through St. Patrick’s Day.
According to its website, the classic Shamrock Shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, blended with mint syrup, and topped with a sweet, whipped topping. It also comes with a cherry on top. The syrup, by the way, is actually a mix of peppermint extract and green food coloring.
If you’re watching your calories, just know that a small Shamrock Shake has 460 calories with 63 grams of sugar. There are 100 calories more in a medium shake at 56, and 78 grams of sugar. The large consists of 800 calories and 113 grams of sugar.
For a hint of something different, the fast food chain is also bringing back a fan favorite, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which comes blended with crushed Oreo cookies.
Be sure to snag a minty Shamrock Shake while supplies last.
According to 247 Wall Street, there are 258 McDonald's locations in New Jersey as of 2021.
Erin Go Bragh!
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Dennis Malloy's classic NJ pizza tour
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy