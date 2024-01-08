Like Pickleball? More courts are coming to NJ
Pickleball is all the rage today, as millions of people have taken up the relatively new sport, and new courts are springing up all over.
Now comes word that a pickleball franchising company, Pickleball Kingdom, has lofty plans for New Jersey. According to a post on their Facebook page:
Indoor pickleball facility brand Pickleball Kingdom selected New Jersey as a key growth area and announced plans to open 20 locations in Central Jersey over the next few years!
No official locations or opening dates have been announced. They also plan to enter the Bucks County, PA area.
According to Pickleball Kingdom, the New Jersey franchisee is Sam Sood.
This groundbreaking deal for 20 premium pickleball clubs is a major milestone in our mission to provide pickleball enthusiasts with top tier playing experiences," said Pickleball Kingdom CEO and founder Ace Rodrigues. "Sam's commitment to the sport and dedication to innovation align perfectly with our franchising vision.
According to a statement:
The state-of-the-art clubs will feature outdoor surfaces preferred by avid pickleball players, but with all the indoor benefits. The initiative promises to thrill players with a game-changing experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels.
Sood said,
I am thrilled to collaborate with Pickleball Kingdom Franchising to introduce a new era of pickleball facilities in New Jersey. Our vision is to provide pickleball players with the best of both worlds – outdoor pickleball excitement played indoors. We look forward to creating a vibrant pickleball community and advancing the sport in our state.
The original Pickleball Kingdom is in Chandler, AZ.
