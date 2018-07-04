Lightning, thunder sparks fire and flooding around New Jersey

EDGEWATER PARK — Lightning is blamed for starting at least three fires around New Jersey on Tuesday, and heavy rain for nearly flooding out one NJ Transit station.

Slow-moving storms dropped up to six inches of rain in some areas of Gloucester, Mercer and Union counties, and created some vivid lightning displays, according to Townsquare meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Nickel to quarter size hail was reported in Delran and a 59 mph wind gust was recorded in Florence Township in Burlington County.

"We're officially into thunderstorm season now! Tuesday's extreme heat and humidity obviously played a big role in the rapid development and intensification of these storms," Zarrow said.

The rain fell hard and fast, creating high water at the Princeton Junction NJ Transit station, according to video posted by Planet Princeton.

Other video posted showed high water in the parking lot and on Wallace Road in front of the station.

A fire that investigators told 6 ABC Action News may have been started by a lightning strike on the roof of two buildings forced the evacuation of 16 units at the Arbor Green condo complex in Edgewater Park on Tuesday night.

Several residents told the Burlington County Times they heard the lightning strike around 6:30 p.m. and then smelled smoke.

Edgewater Park Mayor Bill Belgard told the newspaper the fire was brought under control just before 9 p.m.and that one firefighter was injured.

The American Red Cross's New Jersey helped provide temporary shelter for many of the displaced residents.

A loud lightning strike also blamed for a fire at a home on Hillcrest Road in Ridgewood, a painter inside the home told NorthJersey.com. Fire Chief James Vangoor told the newspaper that the home's attic was heavily damaged by smoke and flames.

Fire Battalion Chief Dan DiRenzo told the Courier Post lightning may be the cause of a fire at the Ethel Burke School in Bellmawr. No one was inside the building at the time and fire crews worked inside and outside to keep the flames from spreading through the building.

The lightning added to the fireworks display in Barrington Borough on Tuesday night.

Morgan Karley captured lightning in the sky as the fireworks were set off in the Camden County town. Morgan's mother Diana said it was "cool to witness"