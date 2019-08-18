Lightning suspends Little League World Series game for NJ team

A thunderstorm in Williamsport, PA, delayed play for the Elmora Troopers on Sunday in the Little League World Series. The team from Elizabeth was down 6-0 after 4 1/2 innings to defending champion Central East Maui from Hawaii.

The game will resume play at 1 p.m. on Monday at the top of the fifth with one out, a runner on first, and a 2-2 count. Elmora is the visiting team for the game.

The New Jersey team topped the Northwest Region champs from Oregon on Friday night, Aug. 16, 6-2 in front of six bus loads of fans and a packed viewing party back in Union County at Hanratty Field, their home field.

Before Sunday's game, the Troopers got a visit from State Police Colonel Patrick Callahan and Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Mottley.

The team takes its name from State Police trooper Thomas J. Hanratty, who was killed in 1992 during a traffic stop. He played in the Elmora Youth league as a boy, and members of the Troopers all have Hanratty’s badge number, 4971, on their uniforms.

Menbers of the Hanratty family also are in Williamsport to cheer on the Troopers.

