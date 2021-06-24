Liberty State Park Nature Center reopens after almost 9 years

After almost nine years, the Liberty State Park Nature Interpretive Center in Jersey City is reopening following a $3.5 million renovation.

The center originally opened in 1985 but closed when Superstorm Sandy severely flooded the center in 2012, damaging the structure, exhibits and causing mold impacts.

The nature center features environmental and natural history exhibits that focus on the Hudson River Estuary and its surrounding environment.

"We are thrilled to reopen the Nature Interpretive Center to the public and look forward to helping visitors of all ages learn about the diversity of animals, plants, and habitats within Liberty State Park," Parks and Forestry Director John Cecil said.

Some new exhibits include a nature discovery center with hands-on activities for kids, a night theater, a freshwater pond, fresh and salt-water fish tanks, a salt marsh diorama, and a food web.

A 36-acre salt marsh, The Richard J. Sullivan Natural Area is next to the nature center. It features a self-guided nature path, where visitors are allowed to explore the wildlife habitat.

Education and nature interpretive programs are also available for school and other organized groups.