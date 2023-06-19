New Jersey's Liberty Science Center is a treasure that everyone here has to visit at least once in their life. If you go once, you'll no doubt be back. They're always featuring new and exciting exhibits, like the one that premiered last week.

It's the OceanXperience. The new exhibit allows visitors to climb aboard an interactive replica of the most advanced marine research and media vessel ever built.

Climb aboard an interactive replica of OceanXplorer, the most advanced research ship in the world. Become an “Xplorer” and pilot the ship, deploy its submersible research vehicle, and try out HoloLens 2 headsets to learn how hologram technology is used for scientific research. Throughout the ship’s Mission Control, Bridge, Sub Hangar, and labs, you’ll be surrounded by the sights, sounds, and science of authentic ocean exploration.

This limited-time exhibit, running through Labor Day, makes for the perfect summer activity for all ages. Tickets can be purchased for this event, or you can become a member of Liberty Science Center. There are group, familiy and individual memberships. Tickets for this exhibit for non-members is $29.99 for adults and 24.99 for kids. Senior citizens over 62 years of age are $26.99.

Since its opening in 1993, the Liberty Science Center has welcomed millions of visitors from all over the world and provides an unforgettable experience of learning and discovery. The heart of the venue is the magnificent Jennifer Chalsty Center, with a three-story-high wall of windows providing incredible views of the New York skyline. Inside the center, visitors can explore fascinating and interactive exhibits that cover topics from artificial intelligence to healthcare.

With its family-friendly atmosphere, the center provides educational activities and resources for children of all ages. Liberty Science Center is a great way to get up close and personal with technology, nature, and science. OceanXplorer is sure to be a hit this summer, perfect for a day when the weather isn't ideal or anytime you want to expand your horizons.

