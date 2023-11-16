Lewis Black announces final tour making stop in New Jersey

After 35 years of stand-up and making his rants a part of comedy culture, Lewis Black is saying goodbye to stand-up.

He announced his aptly titled “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road” Tour, which will weave its way through the United States and Europe in 2024.

Lewis is finishing up his current tour “Off the Rails” on December 15th in Florida with his final tour kicking off in January 2024.

Lewis Black will be coming to New Jersey on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17.

According to the entertainment blog Deadline, after the tour, the 75-year-old Black will be focusing on a new book and new play and he’ll be concentrating more on his podcast Rantcast.

Lewis will be filming some of the final tour for a special that will air after the tour concludes. In addition, and with Lewis Black you never know if it’s tongue in cheek, he plans to have a show about some of his favorite places that he’s encountered from his life on the road. I hope that he does a show like that, I think it would be very entertaining.

Lewis Black is a two-time Grammy Award winner. He received a Grammy for his comedy album The Carnegie Hall Performance and another Grammy for his album Stark Raving Black. He’s published three best-selling books and written over 40 plays.

His stand-up has always been machine gun fast with a brilliant take on his opinion on the way things are. He leaves you thinking a little more while laughing a lot more.

The grind of his stand-up has taken its toll on both Lewis Black and his many fans.

