Let’s hope she social distances, great white tracked near A.C.

Cue the Jaws theme. As if we don't have enough to worry about in New Jersey between COVID-19 and protests, now a 10-foot great white shark has been tracked off the coast of Atlantic City. How do we know this? The shark tweeted of course.

Actually the shark retweeted a tweet sent out by Chris Fischer, who is the founder and expedition leader of OCEARCH which is a non-profit organization that collects data on sharks for researchers and scientists.

According to an article in NJ.com, "a ping from a tracker put on Miss May, a 10-foot, 2-inch long great white shark, placed her off the coast of Atlantic City Tuesday morning." OCEARCH had placed the tracker on Miss May February 15, 2019, and since then has pinged off Avalon and Long Beach Island.

If Miss May comes to Atlantic City this year, she'll have to fight the seagulls for the outdoor dining scraps. I'm guessing she won't be wearing a mask. Seriously, who's going to tell her do to so?

Recently I was sent a picture of the boat scene from the movie Jaws with the infamous picture of former Governor Chris Christie sitting on Island Beach State Park during the New Jersey Government shutdown on July 3, 2017 superimposed in the corner of the vessel. I think he was there for protection. I think they knew that the shark wouldn't attack if Christie were there out of professional courtesy.

If you're interested in tracking Miss May or any of the other 415 animals tagged just click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: