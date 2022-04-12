‘Let’s Go Brand*n’ knocked off NJ ballot
Voters in New Jersey's 4th Congressional District will not have a chance to vote for "Let's Go Brandon" in the upcoming Republican Primary.
There were questions about whether the New Jersey Division of Elections would allow Robert Shapiro to appear on the ballot using the "Let's Go Brand*n - FJB" slogan.
Elections officials forced Shapiro to drop "FJB," which is an abbreviation of a expletive targeting President Joe Biden.
However, a judge has knocked Shapiro off the ballot, though not due to his slogan.
Shapiro needed to file a petition to run with no fewer than 200 valid signatures. The petition he filed has 203.
New Jersey Globe reports Administrative Law Judge Elia Pelios invalidated nine signatures, leaving Shapiro six short.
Five of the people who signed the petition did not live in the 4th district and four others were registered Democrats.
A perennial candidate, Shapiro has run for office nearly a dozen times and never won.
He was seeking to challenge Congressman Chris Smith (R-Manchester) as he seeks a 22nd term.
