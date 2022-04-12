‘Let’s Go Brand*n’ knocked off NJ ballot

Voters in New Jersey's 4th Congressional District will not have a chance to vote for "Let's Go Brandon" in the upcoming Republican Primary.

There were questions about whether the New Jersey Division of Elections would allow Robert Shapiro to appear on the ballot using the "Let's Go Brand*n - FJB" slogan.

Elections officials forced Shapiro to drop "FJB," which is an abbreviation of a expletive targeting President Joe Biden.

However, a judge has knocked Shapiro off the ballot, though not due to his slogan.

Shapiro needed to file a petition to run with no fewer than 200 valid signatures. The petition he filed has 203.

New Jersey Globe reports Administrative Law Judge Elia Pelios invalidated nine signatures, leaving Shapiro six short.

Five of the people who signed the petition did not live in the 4th district and four others were registered Democrats.

New Jersey's 4th Congressional District New Jersey's 4th Congressional District loading...

A perennial candidate, Shapiro has run for office nearly a dozen times and never won.

He was seeking to challenge Congressman Chris Smith (R-Manchester) as he seeks a 22nd term.

Here is a guide to New Jersey's redrawn congressional districts.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23 The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.