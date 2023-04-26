Legendary South Jersey farm market almost 100 years old

New Jersey has some of the best farm markets in the country. If you travel to other states, you might find a few farm markets/produce stands, but no place does it like our Garden State. We are blessed to have so many great ones here, that have been in business for generations.

My favorite is in the next town over from me in Southampton. The Red Top Market was started in 1926 by James and Katherine Conte. James Conte was an Italian immigrant who came to New Jersey in the early part of the last century.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

He and his wife Katherine operated a farm in Southampton off of Route 70 and sold some of their produce to Campbells Soup in nearby Camden.

As the story goes, one year, he had too many strawberries and tomatoes for Campbells to buy so he parked his truck up on Route 70 with a red umbrella and sold his excess produce from the spot where the market is now.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The township and the state told him he couldn't just sell his stuff there, so he bought the property from the state and built a small, covered structure from which to sell the produce from his farm.

That was in 1926 and ever since his family has operated the Red Top Market. They are now in their fifth generation of the family operating what has become a landmark in the area.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Generations of travelers to and from the Jersey Shore stop there to grab some fresh produce, refreshments and some warm and friendly service.

The place is run by a woman named Mary who is the hardest-working woman you'll ever meet and a local legend in the area and a wonderful human being.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I have a special place in my heart for this place. About 20 years ago my dear departed father had too many figs from his backyard trees for his family and friends to eat, so he looked for a farm stand to sell them to.

Mary was more than happy to buy them. For years he and then in later years, I, would take them to the market to sell. They were always happy to take them and it brought him so much joy that someone appreciated the fruits (literally) of his labor.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

To be in business for 20 or 30 years is an accomplishment anywhere, but especially here in New Jersey.

To be closing in on 100 years in business with five generations of the same family is beyond special. If you're ever on Route 70 just off the Red Lion Circle and you see the sign for the Red Top Market, stop in.

It's worth just walking around the place and taking in the atmosphere of a good old-fashioned classic New Jersey farm stand.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

